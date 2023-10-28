This remarkable lifestyle property sits in a secluded cul-de-sac at 60 May Road, on Torbay Hill, near Albany and is surrounded by beautiful karri bushland and rural vistas.
The character-filled home has captivating views and promises to be a retreat for the whole family.
The driveway meanders past fenced paddocks, unveiling its appeal.
The pathway through the cottage garden leads to the front door, through which is a tastefully renovated kitchen area.
The kitchen has a thoughtful design, with a generously-sized butler's pantry.
Entertaining is easy with a spacious waterfall stone benchtop, high-end appliances and convenient access to the alfresco area through a nearby door.
The primary living and dining area connects effortlessly to the kitchen, which is kept cosy in winter by a wood fire.
A feature of this space is the beautiful doors with stained glass that lead to a lounge area with high ceilings, an open fire and expansive windows offering mesmerising rural views.
The main bedroom is spacious and offers ample storage in the floor-to-ceiling, built-in wardrobes.
It offers stunning rural views from the bedroom window, and a spacious ensuite featuring a beautiful clawfoot bath.
Back down the hallway, there are three good-sized bedrooms.
Another bathroom doubles as a semi-ensuite for one of the secondary bedrooms.
The laundry has plenty of space with a door to the outside for added convenience.
Located on 5.23 hectares, this is the perfect lifestyle property.
It has so much rural appeal, with two spring-fed dams, three fenced paddocks and walking trails through the karri trees.
Situated halfway between Albany and Denmark, the idyllic location offers privacy with the convenience of access to two regional centres.
It is close to stunning beaches with swimming, surfing and paragliding and a short drive from wineries, restaurants and galleries.
