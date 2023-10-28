Rarely do premium properties that tick all the boxes come to market.
The former Donnybrook Deer Park is a well-located holding close to the Donnybrook townsite, with bitumen access to the front door.
A stone entrance at the end of Grist Road - which still has ornamental deer antlers - brings you onto the property, with the bitumen driveway extending up to the house.
Situated in manicured lawns and gardens, the main residence is large and classic.
Constructed of double brick and tile, this home offers space and grandness.
It has a big, country kitchen overlooking the informal living areas and the pool.
There is a formal lounge and dining area, a large master suite, three large minor bedrooms in a separate wing with a second bathroom and separate toilet, plus an oversized laundry with lots of storage.
A double carport is also under the main roof.
The grounds and outbuildings feature well-maintained gardens, expansive irrigated lawns, shady trees, a large walk-through aviary and play equipment.
Opposite the main residence is the former Deer Park function centre/café, which is currently being used by a local theatre group.
This area features a kitchen, toilets and barbecue area, and provides an opportunity for a variety of uses.
A neat second residence has three bedrooms and a bathroom is used as short stay accommodation.
It could be used for extended family, guests or as a manager's residence.
Infrastructure consists of an enclosed 18.5 metre x 12.5m shed with power, a 9.5m x 7m workshop with three bays, concrete floors and power, a two-bay hay shed measuring 7m x 6m, and steel cattle yards.
The former deer shed provides additional storage.
The farm is fenced into multiple paddocks with laneways for easy management.
A large percentage of internal fencing is well-built and maintained deer fencing.
A dam covering about four hectares supplies ample water throughout the farm, with further sites offering opportunities to increase water storage.
About 4ha of pasture below the dam is flood irrigated, offering green feed throughout the year.
The irrigated area could be expanded or used to irrigate crops or orchards.
A second dam provides alternative stock water access.
Soils are excellent quality chocolate loams and are gently undulating for easy management.
Fertiliser has been regularly applied and pastures are showing excellent spring growth.
This landholding presents multiple opportunities - to continue as a high-quality grazing property, re-establish a tourist park or accommodation business, or just have a private oasis in this highly sought-after area.
It is being offered by Elders Real Estate with an asking price of offers over $3.6 million. It has 105 hectares.
