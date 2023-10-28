Tiamo Park is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to secure the finest equestrian estate in the Geographe region.
Every detail has been meticulously planned, from the gorgeous homestead to the extensive gardens, cottage, stables complex with arenas, round yard, paddocks, sheds and a workshop.
It is an ideal move for a family that seeks to live the ultimate equestrian life and is being offered through Bellcourt Property (for expressions of interest).
The architect-designed homestead has four-metre high cathedral ceilings, blackbutt engineered timber floors and a slow combustion fire in the open plan dining and lounge area.
There is a large country kitchen and alfresco living area that opens onto a pool and lawned gardens.
This is a four-bedroom, three-bathroom (plus powder room) house with a two car garage at 679 Clifton Road, Brunswick.
The kitchen features Caeserstone benchtops, a breakfast bar, a Belling 1200 stove and a scullery.
The master bedroom has his and her's walk-in wardrobes and a large ensuite with bath and double shower.
A guest room has a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite and there is a fifth room that could be used as an extra bedroom or gym.
The welcoming alfresco space has a gas fireplace, outdoor kitchen and privacy screens.
There is space for an activity room or home office and the house has a games room with full wet bar, television area and bifold doors opening to the garden.
A theatre with tiered seating, projector and surround sound is a feature of the design.
There are three airconditioning units.
And pets are well catered for with a secure dog run.
This property, set on 40 hectares, has a separate, three-bedroom, two-bathroom and two-car garage cottage.
The horse complex has three walk-in walk-out stables, a hot water washdown area, tack room and feed area, kitchen and toilet facilities and a horse crush/farrier area.
There is a covered arena with LED lighting and is watered with a Boss arena fibre/loam mix.
The arena has a jumping area, flood light and sand mining grit.
There are five-day yards which are sheltered and irrigated.
The estate has electric, post and rail fencing throughout.
There are five irrigated horse paddocks with shelters, an irrigation dam, a bore with submersible pump and filtration system, troughs in all paddocks and two entrances.
The property also has cattle yards with a crush.
Included in the property sale is a 29 kilovolt ampere backup generator.
The seller is seeking expressions of interest from potential buyers.
