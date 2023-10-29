A rare opportunity has come up to purchase a Harvey lifestyle property set among picturesque vineyards and orchards, equidistant to Perth and Margaret River.
At the end of a tree-lined driveway, there is a beautiful country home set on four hectares.
Korijekup Farm - or place of the red-tailed black cockatoo (the historical name for the region) - attracts an abundance of birdlife to its lush green pastures and surrounding trees.
The Dale Alcock-built home on this landholding has been extensively remodelled and presents as new.
It is ready for immediate use, with no work to be done.
The owners planned to establish an equestrian enterprise on the property.
The farm has recently been re-fenced with high-quality electric horse fencing.
There are three smaller paddocks, two larger grazing paddocks and a third ready for a dressage arena.
The farm could be used for multiple purposes.
Nearby properties are used for orchards, grapes and even a perfumery - with the area surrounded by wildflowers in spring.
Water is a significant asset of this property, with access to the Harvey water irrigation system and up to 20 shares - or 20 megalitres of water - available to be purchased separately.
The home has six bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two-car garage.
It was fully renovated in 2020 and features an open plan kitchen, living and dining area with a fireplace.
There is a big activity room with double workstations.
The master bedroom overlooks the garden, and has a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite.
Three bedrooms have built-in wardrobes and there are general and linen storerooms.
A large under-cover alfresco area is perfect for entertaining and the home has ducted, reverse cycle air conditioning throughout.
Outside there are established fruit trees, including figs, apples, olives and lemons.
The property can be accessed via Korijekup Avenue and Sixth Street.
It is only five minutes' drive to Harvey township, seven minutes to Wokalup Tavern & Brewery, 10 minutes to the Old Coast Road Brewery, 10 minutes to Harvey Dam and 15 minutes to Myalup and Binningup Beach.
Bunbury is only 40 minutes away and it is 1.5 hours to Margaret River and Perth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.