Introducing a beautiful two-storey home on the prestigious corner of Glenroyd Street and Queen's Crescent.
This magnificent property is available for the first time since 2009.
With ample space for a large family, this elegant residence beautifully captures the essence of the 1965 era while seamlessly incorporating modern updates.
Featuring incredibly high ceilings adorned with ornate cornice, ceiling roses and charming chandeliers, it exudes character.
The jarrah floorboards and perfectly matched decking create a seamless flow throughout the property, allowing for a perfect indoor/outdoor lifestyle.
The kitchen is heart of this home and it is positioned between the lounge room and dining/family areas.
Entertaining is a breeze with a downstairs bathroom, separate toilet, laundry and reading room - opening onto a spacious newly decked alfresco area perfect for summer barbecues and parties.
The upper level has a master bedroom which opens onto a north-facing balcony and three additional bedrooms, two bathrooms and a mezzanine study.
One bathroom has a spa bath and shower, the other has a claw foot period-style bath.
The manicured outdoor areas, with bore, offer ample space for a pool.
The large two-car garage fits most 4WDs.
This house is in walking distance to Perth College.
Don't miss your chance to secure your executive lifestyle in the coveted golden triangle of Mt Lawley.
