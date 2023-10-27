Farm Weekly
Quentin Knight, Agronomy Focus, talks about harvest in the Esperance region.

By Perri Polson
October 27 2023 - 3:00pm
Harvest earlier for many this season
Many growers within the Esperance region have started harvest earlier than usual, with some two to three weeks into their programs.

