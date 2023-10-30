Quality always sells and its the same in real estate terms, position is the key word.
Elders sold 808 head of cattle in the company's Day Two Dairy Store Cattle Sale at Boyanup recently with a small gallery of buyers attending to compete on the cattle.
SALE SUMMARY
First cross steers topped at $1121 and 220c/kg, while Friesian steers sold to $1168 and 162c/kg.
While these prices are well back on Elders' previous month's sale, the first cross cattle were similar to the previous sale at Boyanup and actually a lift of 10c/kg.
Friesian steers reversed this analogy when they lifted by $36 but eased 10c/kg, indicating the weight and quality penned.
Appraisal cattle saw the first cross steers reach $720 and Friesian steers $400.
The appraisal poddies saw a high of $320.
Several pens of bucket-reared first cross heifers sold to $780 with a couple of mated heifer specialists competing.
Several pens of cows and calves sold to $1425, with quality not an issue, but size and age of out of season calves a factor in support.
Daniel Delaney, Delaney Livestock Service (DLS), was the dominant buyer putting together 20 pens of cattle.
Local Elders agents were the next volume buyers with just a handful of graziers buying their own requirements.
The sale kicked off with first cross steers starting with nine Angus cross from GA & LE Jenkins, Treeton, with these going to Rob Gibbings, Elders, Capel, at 218c/kg and $984.
Brunn Energy Pty Ltd then sold 10 weighing 430kg for 218c/kg also to cost Alex Roberts, Elders, Boyanup, $938.
The top price in this section went to two Hereford cross from M Tosana, Mullalyup, when knocked down to Avon Valley Farm, Northam, when the 590kg steers sold for $1121.
Three Angus cross from TS & MR O'Neill, Capel, were next highest when Mr Gibbings bid to 202c/kg and $895.
A single steer of 390kg from CR & AL Dimasi, Donnybrook, was next highest price when selling to Avon Valley Farm for $741.
The first pen of Friesian steers set the top price early when the first pen of 13 from Dudinalup Pastoral, Nannup, made the top of $1168 with the 721kg steers going to DLS at the top of 162c/kg.
Mr Delaney bought various weight steers and said steers more than 500kg were going to a feedlot and lighter weights were bought for an Esperance grazier.
Seven Dudinalup steers weighing 601kg went to JG Fry & Son, Brunswick, costing $895 at 138c/kg, with the next pen of six joining them on the truck to Brunswick at $834.
Alex Tunstill, Elders, Capel, outbid all on the three pens of steers from TC & SM De Ruyter, Nannup.
These ranged from 561kg to 529kg and cost up to $777 and 142c/kg.
Mr Tunstill also bought the next pen from M Tosano paying $824 at 150c/kg for eight steers weighing 549kg.
Brunn Energy saw its pen of six weighing 602kg go to Western Meat Packers for $855 and 142c/kg before Mr Roberts secured the next five Brunn Energy steers for $797 and 134c/kg.
Mr Roberts then bought eight steers weighing 582kg from Ballywinx Pty Ltd for $815 to be among the better returns.
Other vendors with numbers included Brian L Cailles selling to $756, bought by Deane Allen, Elders, Bridgetown and Hayes Farms, Cookernup, topping with a pen of nine weighing 551kg sold to Mr Tunstill for $826 and 150c/kg.
With just the one pen but among the best quality offered was nine steers of 516kg from M Levi, Dardanup, bought by DLS for $795 and 154c/kg.
A run of lighter first cross steers selling appraisal saw five from J & C & R Drennan top at $720 when bought by Mr Roberts.
Phil Musitano, Brunswick, selected the cattle he wanted for friends A & F Carbone, paying $580 for a pen of 14 Angus cross sold account LJ & RA Brennen and 14 steers sold by J & C & R Drennan for $565.
Later Mr Musitano added a pen of 15 Hereford cross from CA Panetta, Harvey, costing $530.
Murray Grey cross steers from the Panetta draft saw nine go to Ralph Mosca, Nutrien Livestock, Peel, at $550 while Craig Martin, Elders, Harvey/Brunswick, paid $400 for another 11 from the Panetta family.
Older Hereford steers offered by GA & LE Jenkins went to Mr Gibbings for $670.
Friesian steers just above poddy size, saw the Jenkins family achieve equal top price of $400 when Jacques Martinson, Elders, Busselton, saw off the opposition.
Rodwell Farms, Boyanup, then also sold nine to Mr Roberts for $400.
Friesian poddies sold consistently with the last pen offered making $320 when HJ Carter & Co, Marybrook, secured 19 calves sold by regular vendor West & Haggerty, Capel.
A pen of 12 poddies from LJ & RA Brennen also sold at $320 when bought by Elders Margaret River which paid $290 and $280 for calves from PM & TL Duggan, Cowaramup.
The best of the calves from C & C Minson also went to Margaret River for $300, with the best of the dairy poddies from CA Panetta also joining these at $290.
Bucket-reared first cross heifers saw a pen of four from J Marshall, Brunswick, top at $780 when clerked to Elders Boyanup.
Losing bidder, BW & RD Ridley, Brunswick, then paid $730 for a line of 12 younger heifers from the Marshall draft.
Elders Boyanup then paid $750 for seven sold by J & C & R Drennen.
Several pens of cows and calves were offered with a single Murray Grey unit topping at $1425 for MA & CA Doyle, Capel, going to Western Meat Packers.
EZE Farming sold two grey units for next best of $1300, going to Greg Jones.
WHAT THE AGENT SAID
Elders auctioneer and Donnybrook representative Pearce Watling said the market experienced a significant drop compared to the Elders' sale last month as a result of the way the season was and current processing capacity.
"Lightweight dairy steers however were fully firm on our sale last month, meeting strong competition and selling above expectation," Mr Watling said.
