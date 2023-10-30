Farm Weekly
Home/Dairy

Steers make $1121 at Boyanup dairy cattle sale

By Rob Francis
October 30 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barry Piavanini (left) and Tyler Giles, Collie, with local Elders agent Craig Martin at the Elders Day Two Dairy Store Cattle Sale at Boyanup last Friday. Mr Giles recently purchased the farm from Mr Piavanini and was being introduced to buying cattle.
Barry Piavanini (left) and Tyler Giles, Collie, with local Elders agent Craig Martin at the Elders Day Two Dairy Store Cattle Sale at Boyanup last Friday. Mr Giles recently purchased the farm from Mr Piavanini and was being introduced to buying cattle.

Quality always sells and its the same in real estate terms, position is the key word.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.