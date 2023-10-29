Farm Weekly
Home/News

Lukin Springs Poll Merino sells to $2100 at Boyup Brook

By Lynette Carew-Reid
October 29 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nutrien Livestock, Boyup Brook representative Geoff Daw (left), with Nutrien Livestock trainee Maddie Goerling, buyer Tim Zadow, Kojonup and stud co-principal Paul Goerling holding the $2100 top-priced Lukin Springs Poll Merino ram at the familys on-property ram sale on Monday.
Nutrien Livestock, Boyup Brook representative Geoff Daw (left), with Nutrien Livestock trainee Maddie Goerling, buyer Tim Zadow, Kojonup and stud co-principal Paul Goerling holding the $2100 top-priced Lukin Springs Poll Merino ram at the familys on-property ram sale on Monday.

The Lukin Springs on-property ram sale proved sheep people were in the industry for the long haul with plenty of positive stories of how they planned to beat the current downturn.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.