The Rangeview Poll Merino and Merino sale at Darkan recently has shown that no matter what the market conditions portray - a reputation for providing quality genetics gives your clients confidence to buy with the future in mind.
For the group of 17 registered buyers at the King family's 45th annual ram sale, the opportunity to buy their requirements was made possible with the generous penning of 100 sires which was categorised into 21 Merino and 79 Poll Merino rams.
There was an abundance of repeat and return buyers, with some relatively new faces in the mix.
The weather was sunny and hot, providing encouragement to buyers to make their important decisions for the next season with the impending early harvest set to take place in many parts of the State.
Increasing their sale top price by $300 and maintaining very healthy averages across the two Merino breeds, Rangeview's results can be attributed to its genetics proven performance in its clients breeding programs.
Elders stud stock representative and auctioneer Nathan King said the result was pleasing, especially considering the numbers that Rangeview offered.
"The stud maintained the numbers unlike many other sales, to give clients plenty of selection," Mr King said.
"Overall the clearance was very good and a further seven or eight rams sold by private selection immediately post sale."
Mr King said many clients had kept their breeding ewe flock numbers up because they want to be prepared when the prices go back up and they can once again purchase more rams to meet their requirements.
The $5100 top-priced ram was penned at number 51, halfway through the catalogue.
The big, 99 kilogram Poll Merino ram had wool measurements of 15.6 micron, 15.6 coefficient of variation (CV), 3.25 standard deviation (SD) and a 99.6 per cent comfort factor (CF).
The ram was bought by Daniel Zadow, WR & PC Zadow, Kojonup, who has been a longterm client of the King family.
Mr Zadow finished up with three sires to the $5100 top price and a solid average of $3167.
"I like their nice, white, stylish, low micron wool," Mr Zadow said.
"The wool type handles better in wetter conditions and we receive a bit more rain down in Kojonup."
Mr Zadow said they would utilise the top-priced ram in their nucleus flock, where they breed their own rams for their commercial operation.
"We mate 4500 ewes to Merinos and also have about 4500 Merino ewes mated to White Suffolks," Mr Zadow said.
The top priced Merino ram was also about the halfway point of the selling order, penned at number 45.
The big Merino ram sold to $1800 and was snapped up by return buyer JS & TR Pike, Jerramungup.
The Pikes purchased a mix of Merinos and Poll Merinos, taking home a total of six rams to a top of $2100 paid for a Poll and an average of $1350.
The overall volume buyer at the sale was Keiran Power, KD Power Pastoral Co, who has farms in Busselton and Boyup Brook.
The Rangeview Merinos are run on their Boyup Brook property.
"We have a Merino replacement flock and also use White Suffolks over Merinos for our crossbred flock," Mr Power said.
"We were chasing frame and wool type when selecting our rams.
"The rams' nice bright, white wools, match our environmental conditions and the ewes they are mated to.
"The wool is suited to our wetter climate."
Mr Power said he was still looking to increase his flock size and at present averages 100 per cent lambing.
He purchased 17 rams to a top of $2600 and to an average of $1371.
The first ram of the sale was the grand champion August shorn Merino ram from the Rabobank WA Sheep Expo & Merino Ram Sale at Katanning and Doug Corker, Silverdale stud, Mayanup, purchased for his son Jamann Corker who runs their stud that was established in 1916.
Mr Corker purchased the champion Merino for $1500, because he said it matched the sire he purchased at Rangeview the previous year perfectly.
"He is a ram of scale, with a sound full body and uniform fleece type over the entire body," Mr Corker said.
"I would call him a parade pair for the one we bought last year."
It is the third ram the Corkers have purchased from Rangeview and they are very happy with their performance in their flock, which consistently averages 18.2 micron across their clip.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.