Farm Weekly
Home/News

Rangeview onfarm sale peaks at $5100 at Darkan

By Tamara Hooper
October 29 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elders stud stock representative and auctioneer, Nathan King (left), top-priced buyer Daniel Zadow, Kojonup and Rangeview stud co-principal Jeremy King with the $5100 top-priced ram at the Rangeview on-property ram sale at Darkan.
Elders stud stock representative and auctioneer, Nathan King (left), top-priced buyer Daniel Zadow, Kojonup and Rangeview stud co-principal Jeremy King with the $5100 top-priced ram at the Rangeview on-property ram sale at Darkan.

The Rangeview Poll Merino and Merino sale at Darkan recently has shown that no matter what the market conditions portray - a reputation for providing quality genetics gives your clients confidence to buy with the future in mind.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.