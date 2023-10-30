Farm Weekly
CBH Group deliveries for 2023 harvest finally reach one million tonnes

Updated October 31 2023 - 10:27am, first published 10:10am
Tonnages are accurate as of Monday, October 30. Estimated total tonnages for each zone (indicated at the top of the silos) are from the Grains Industry of Western Australias October crop report.
Western Australia's harvest is picking up pace with more than one million tonnes delivered to the CBH network last week.

