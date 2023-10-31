Farm Weekly
EU Green Deal set to impact international food prices

October 31 2023
Part of the Green Deal from the European Union is to reduce the use and risk of chemical pesticides by 50pc by 2030.
As countries within the European Union (EU) continue down a path of slashing the use of agricultural inputs in the name of sustainability, the potential cost of these decisions on parts of the world where food security is already uncertain is starting to be quantified.

