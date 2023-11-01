One casual vacancy was ratified, and two grower group elected positions were filled at the Grower Group Alliance's (GGA) annual general meeting last month.
South East Premium Wheat Growers Association's (SEPWA) Marie Fowler and Facey Group's Audrey Bird were voted in by members to fill two member director vacancies on the GGA board.
Chris Wyhoon, WA Regenerative Livestock Producers (WARLP), was also ratified by members to continue serving on the board, until the 2024 annual meeting, following his casual appointment to a member director vacancy in March this year.
GGA chairman Peter Roberts was beyond pleased with the calibre of experience joining the board.
"I wish to thank and congratulate all the nominees and the GGA grower group membership for providing an outstanding field of six candidates for this year's board vacancies," Mr Roberts said.
"It is a positive reflection and recognition of the role of the Grower Group Alliance in advancing agriculture in Western Australia."
Inaugural life member, former chairwoman, and current vice chairwoman of Facey Group, Ms Bird brings extensive governance experience to the GGA board, having served for 12 years on the Facey Group board.
She has also held positions with the Western Australian Livestock Council (2018-2022), Meat & Livestock Association's (MLA) Producer Adoption Reference Group (2018 - 2022) and served for five years on the WA No-Till Farmer Association's committee.
Ms Bird said she was very excited to have been voted onto the GGA board.
"I look forward to contributing and building on the impressive work that the GGA is doing to ensure that it adds value not only to grower groups but to farmers who make up the alliance," Ms Bird said.
Joining her for the two-year term, director of her family's mixed farming enterprise east of Esperance, Ms Fowler is an active member of SEPWA and chaired the ladies committee for several years.
She also served on the SEPWA executive during a time of strategic review which led to changes to support the continued work of the group's research, development and extension.
Ms Fowler has an honours degree in agriculture and prior to moving to Australia, worked with the UK Farmers Union developing policy and lobbying in Brussels.
She is looking forward to providing direction and oversight as a board member.
"I believe the opportunity for knowledge sharing and collaboration in research and extension between grower group members of GGA adds to the strength of the agricultural industry in WA," Ms Fowler said.
Member director Mr Wyhoon was nominated by WARLP following the GGA board's call for expressions of interest from voting groups, after one position remained unfilled in September 2022.
Mr Wyhoon said he was humbled to have been ratified as a director for another year.
"It is a very professional board, with high-level skills in governance, strategy and risk management - and with lots of challenges ahead in 2024, I look forward to being part of a skilled group that will help take the GGA to the next level," Mr Wyhoon said.
Mr Roberts thanked outgoing directors Kelly Pearce, Facey Group and Greg Curnow, SEPWA, for their service.
"Their contributions to GGA both as directors and grower group member participants, sets the bar for our incoming directors - something I am confident they will meet," he said.
"The board recognises Kelly's investment in leadership and guidance at a board and operational level over her many years of service, particularly as the inaugural chair of GGA.
"On behalf of the board, I wish both Kelly and Greg well in their future endeavours."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.