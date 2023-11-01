Farm Weekly
Grower Group Alliance refreshes its board

November 1 2023 - 2:00pm
New and re-elected GGA board members: Audrey Bird (left), Facey Group, Chris Wyhoon, WA Regenerative Livestock Producers and Marie Fowler SEPWA.
One casual vacancy was ratified, and two grower group elected positions were filled at the Grower Group Alliance's (GGA) annual general meeting last month.

