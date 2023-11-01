View + 8 Photos

Droves of producers, industry experts and stakeholders from northern WA and Australia gathered at Broome last month for one of the biggest events on the pastoral industrys annual calendar the Kimberley and Pilbara Cattlemens Association (KPCA) 2023 GenOffGrid conference. Themed Navigating New Frontiers, the conference explored the transformative nature of the northern Australian cattle industry. The conference included a number of speakers and workshops, as well as plenty of networking opportunities including the Elders ladies lunch, Watertorque welcome function and Red Range Stock Supplements gala dinner. Photos by Ryan Ammon.