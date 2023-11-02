Thousands of people are expected to attend the annual Farmer On Your Plate event in Fremantle this weekend, as produce across the State is celebrated.
The farmer's market style event is organised by Farming Champions which is committed to advocating family farming businesses and educating consumers about their local produce.
This year, the new location of Fremantle will become home to about 40 exhibitors, which is double that of previous years.
Farming Champions chairwoman Nicola Kelliher is a beef farmer based from Wandering.
"The event will showcase outstanding Western Australian produce and remind us that WA farming families have an enormous role to play in the production of safe and high-quality food," Ms Kelliher said.
"We must all continue to support and recognise the role farming families have in food production and remember that, in many ways, they are the stewards of the land for future generations.
"This event, for the past 11 years, celebrates family farming and also reminds our Western Australian community about the importance of the producers of the food on our plates.
"The production of that food is not always easy and it is a time to reflect on that process and the family farms behind it."
Visitors to the event can expect fresh produce, opportunities to meet and talk with the farming families, cooking demonstrations and sampling, farming animals and entertainment.
"The format of the Farmer on Your Plate event encourages the community to learn about where their food comes from," Ms Kelliher said.
"Children are encouraged to come along and learn about the origin of their food, this is important so they value it in future generations."
Farmer On Your Plate will be held at Esplanade Park, Fremantle, on Saturday November 4 from 10am-4pm.
