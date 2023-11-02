Farm Weekly
Home/News

Farmer On Your Plate event in Fremantle showcase local produce

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
November 2 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicola Kelliher (right) cooking up some of her Wandering clover-fed beef steaks grown in WA.
Nicola Kelliher (right) cooking up some of her Wandering clover-fed beef steaks grown in WA.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the annual Farmer On Your Plate event in Fremantle this weekend, as produce across the State is celebrated.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perri Polson

Perri Polson

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.