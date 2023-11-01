Farm Weekly
Home/News

AWI's Wool Trip West meets with woolgrowers in Darkan

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
November 2 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Livestock Collective director Steven Bolt (left), with outgoing AWI WA board director David Webster, AWI chief executive officer John Roberts and AWI board chairman Jock Laurie. The four comprised the panel which woolgrowers could share their questions and concerns with.
The Livestock Collective director Steven Bolt (left), with outgoing AWI WA board director David Webster, AWI chief executive officer John Roberts and AWI board chairman Jock Laurie. The four comprised the panel which woolgrowers could share their questions and concerns with.

About 40 WA woolgrowers attended an Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) meeting in Darkan last week, having the opportunity to connect and converse with some of the faces overseeing the organisation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perri Polson

Perri Polson

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.