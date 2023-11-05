Farm Weekly
Home/News

DPIRD reveals results of 2022 Yardstick program

By Brooke Littlewood
November 5 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
How breeding values help flock performance
How breeding values help flock performance

A spotlight was put on sheep and science at Katanning recently, with presentations on yardstick benchmarking data, biological wool harvesting and reproductive research.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.