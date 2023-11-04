Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

Liebe Group showcases new soil monitoring equipment

November 4 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LEFT: DPIRD hydrologist Russell Speed demonstrating how to use an EM38 ground conductivity meter. RIGHT:
LEFT: DPIRD hydrologist Russell Speed demonstrating how to use an EM38 ground conductivity meter. RIGHT:

The Liebe Group recently opened its laboratory doors to the community to showcase the tools and equipment used for its research and development activities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.