WA sheep producers, stakeholders and industry representatives flocked to the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) Katanning research station last week for the 2023 Sheep Field Day. Hosted by DPIRD, Australian Wool Innovation and Federation of Performance Sheep Breeders, the event provided those attending with insight into some research projects and a chance to network. While a highlight of the field day was the AWI bioharvesting wool demonstration, there was also an opportunity to inspect the full-wool yardstick 2022 Merino sire evaluation progeny of 12 leading sires, hear the national results on sire evaluation and learn more about the University of Sydneys factors affecting the success of artificial insemination project.