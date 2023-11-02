Farm Weekly
Home/News
Free

AWI wool bioharvesting demo highlight at DPIRD Katanning Field Day

By Brooke Littlewood
November 2 2023 - 1:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WA sheep producers, stakeholders and industry representatives flocked to the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) Katanning research station last week for the 2023 Sheep Field Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.