Farm Weekly
Home/News

Chocolate Hills red tag ewes make $252

By Jodie Rintoul
November 3 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Broun family, JP & JL Broun, Chocolate Hills, Beverley, achieved the $252 top price in last weeks Nutrien Livestock Maternal Ewe Sale which was held on AuctionsPlus. The Brouns line contained 100 red tag (1.5-year-old) UltraWhite ewes. The line was purchased by Nutrien Livestock Breeding representative and sale co-ordinator Roy Addis for a client at Kukerin.
The Broun family, JP & JL Broun, Chocolate Hills, Beverley, achieved the $252 top price in last weeks Nutrien Livestock Maternal Ewe Sale which was held on AuctionsPlus. The Brouns line contained 100 red tag (1.5-year-old) UltraWhite ewes. The line was purchased by Nutrien Livestock Breeding representative and sale co-ordinator Roy Addis for a client at Kukerin.

The continued interest in shedding breeds was highlighted once again at last week's Nutrien Livestock Maternal Ewe Sale on AuctionsPlus, where prices hit a high of $252 for 1.5-year-old UltraWhite ewes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.