Stewards Rodney Galati and Kim Fry, along with help from their local Elders stockmen, penned 103 cattle in the trade competition at last week's Brunswick Show.
This was the largest number in the time Mr Galati and Mr Fry have been responsible for the running of the trade section.
Quality and competition were keen and provided judge Jim Goodchild with some hard decisions to select his champion and reserve champion winners.
For his champion, Mr Goodchild selected a Limousin-Angus cross, weighing 600 kilograms, entered by the John Galati Family Trust, Brunswick, with buyers later endorsing his selection by paying the top price of $4800.
Buyer Mark Grant, Avon Valley Beef, was ecstatic to secure the beast and was looking forward to seeing the carcase when processed.
Mr Galati said the steer was one of a group of seven they had fed.
"The other six had already been processed for the Beef Australia 2024 National Carcase Competition and the results will be announced at Rockhampton, Queensland, next May," Mr Galati said.
"The MSA and marbling result of those carcases were of the highest level."
Mr Grant bought several other of the Show entries for his Avon Valley beef enterprise.
The reserve champion steer was from Willowbank, Benger, with Kevin and Wendy Armstrong and son Brad, receiving $2800 from Western Meat Packers (WMP).
The support from trophy donators and buyers was gratifying for all involved, resulting in an outstanding result.
Heavy cattle sold extremely well - to be considerably higher than at regular markets of recent times.
Elders, Donnybrook representative Pearce Watling ably conducted the auction and extracted the strong values for vendors.
Apart from the champions, a Charolais steer from KA & DA Reading weighing 784kg sold to Ryan's Quality Meats at 280c/kg to return $2195, while another Galati Family Trust steer realised $1918 when the 738kg animal sold to WMP at 260c/kg.
Yourdamung Grazing, Collie, saw its 726kg Angus also go to WMP at $1931 and 266c/kg.
The WA College of Agriculture - Harvey, was up in the higher returns when its steer weighing 698kg went to Harvey Beef at $1842 and 264c/kg.
Morrisvale Livestock, Narrikup, sold a Limousin steer weighing 656kg to WMP at 268c/kg to return $1758 while G & B Bendotti were $1 back when its Angus steer was bought by Avon Valley Farms at 272c/kg.
Williams feedlot, Weldon Beef, was strong on the lighter cattle, purchasing nine calves to a top of $1120.
Kookabrook Livestock also supported the sale, as did Greg Jones, Coles, P Princi and Swansea Street Meat Market.
Other buyers included K & M Farming, DBC, and a surprised Dawson Bradford, when several pens were clerked to him.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.