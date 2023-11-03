Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Limousin steer tops $4800 at Brunswick

By Rob Francis
November 4 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The champion steer was exhibited by the John Galati Family Trust, Brunswick,. With the steer were Rodney Galati (left) and buyer, Mark Grant, Avon Valley Beef, which Mr Grant paid $4800.
The champion steer was exhibited by the John Galati Family Trust, Brunswick,. With the steer were Rodney Galati (left) and buyer, Mark Grant, Avon Valley Beef, which Mr Grant paid $4800.

Stewards Rodney Galati and Kim Fry, along with help from their local Elders stockmen, penned 103 cattle in the trade competition at last week's Brunswick Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.