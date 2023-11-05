Farm Weekly
Quartermaines record second WAMMCO win

By Jodie Rintoul
November 5 2023 - 11:00am
The Quartermaine family, PC & CM Quartermaine, Highbury, won this years WAMMCO Producer of the Year award after taking out the large crossbred supplier category. Celebrating the familys second win were WAMMCO chairman Craig Heggaton (left), Zoetis representative Ben Fletcher, Paul Quartermaine, WAMMCO chief executive Coll MacRury and WAMMCO marketing manager Damiem Giumelli. Zoetis was a sponsor of the awards.
History was created at last week's WAMMCO Producer of the Year award presentations at Katanning when the Quartermaine family, PC & CM Quartermaine, Highbury, became the first producer to claim the title twice.

