The Nationals WA leader Shane Love stays the course.

By Bree Swift
Updated November 3 2023 - 5:36pm, first published 5:00pm
The Nationals WA and State opposition leader Shane Love at the party's Federal conference in September.
Despite there being plenty of rumours of the party's demise throughout its 110 year history, The Nationals WA and State opposition leader Shane Love says, "we're still here, and we're still speaking up for regional WA".

