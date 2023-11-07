More than three million tonnes was delivered into the CBH network last week, signalling that harvest is well underway across Western Australia.
During the week, all five zones doubled their total receivals for the year as growers made the most of warm, dry harvesting conditions.
The Albany zone received more than 298,000 tonnes in seven days, which was more than 70 per cent of its total harvest 2023/24 receivals in just one week.
CBH chief operations officer Mick Daw said it was pleasing to see that new records were being set this year.
"This year's harvest is the earliest we have ever received 2mt into the CBH system," Mr Daw said.
"Compared to the end of October last year, we had received 490,000t in the system.
"It's incredible to think how much grain has come in so quickly during October this year.
"The Esperance, Geraldton and Kwinana North zones have all received more than 700,000t in total for the 2023/24 harvest, which is an incredible effort.
"The Albany and Kwinana South zones had a significant uptick during the week, more than doubling their total receivals for the year in just seven days.
"It's good to see all commodities coming into the system, with wheat, canola and barley making up the majority, as we expect this time of year.
"Utility wheat grades are providing an option for growers to capture the value of high protein wheat with less than 10pc screenings, especially in the Geraldton zone.
"These grades are also available in the other zones, as required by seasonal conditions."
Albany zone
The Albany zone has received more than 450,000t, with nearly 300,000t received in the past seven days.
Canola makes up 67pc of receivals, with barley making up the majority of the remainder.
Eighteen sites are open with the balance to open towards the end of the week or early next week.
Esperance zone
The Esperance zone has received more than 750,000t of grain, which is about 30pc of the estimate - and almost 400,000t was received in the past week.
Canola is still making up the largest percentage of the deliveries, with barley close behind.
Wheat receivals have started to increase slightly in volume and CBH expects this trend to continue.
All sites are open in Esperance.
Geraldton zone
The Geraldton zone is about halfway through harvest.
Extreme heat and wind speeds are causing harvest bans across the zone - the most recent was last Friday, shutting most sites down for the day.
CAG1 (canola) is starting to drop off, with more tonnages of wheat going into the system.
CBH said it had received a high amount of H1 grade wheat (30,000t) across the zone, with wheat above 5pc screenings making up about 50pc of wheat receivals to date.
Kwinana North zone
The Kwinana North zone has received more than 25pc of the total estimates for this season, 340,000t of which came in over the past week.
Wheat is making up the majority of the deliveries, as barley and canola slow down.
All sites are open.
Kwinana South zone
Harvest is progressing well in the Kwinana South zone, with warm days making for good harvesting weather.
GM canola is the dominant grade delivered, followed by BFED1 barley and non-GM canola.
Malt barley is still making up just over 40pc of the barley receivals.
More than 18,000t of wheat has been received, with ASW9 and APW the main grades so far.
