CBH Group has more than 3.3 million tonnes in the system

November 7 2023 - 11:00am
Tonnages are accurate as of Monday, November 6. Estimated total tonnages for each zone (indicated at the top of the silos) are from the Grains Industry of Western Australias October crop report.
More than three million tonnes was delivered into the CBH network last week, signalling that harvest is well underway across Western Australia.

