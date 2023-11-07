Farm Weekly
O'Connor MP Rick Wilson calls on the Australian Government to do more.

By Rick Wilson, Federal Mp for O'Connor
November 7 2023 - 2:00pm
Federal Member for O'Connor, Rick Wilson.
Federal Member for O'Connor, Rick Wilson.

While the recent collapse of trade negotiations with the European Union is hugely disappointing for Australian exporters, sadly it is not surprising given Trade Minister Don Farrell appears disinterested and disengaged.

