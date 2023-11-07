Two new WA grains projects aim to convert research insights into farming resilience, profitability and sustainability for farming businesses.
The five-year Lupin Disease Resistance and four-year Harvestable Annual Legume Options (HALO) projects are the first to be announced under the WA Agricultural Research Collaboration.
Grains transformation is one of six key program themes developed by the collaboration.
Lupin Disease Resistance project is focused on boosting lupin resistance to its four major diseases, while the HALO project is exploring harvestable annual legumes cultivars that can be used in rotation to reduce synthetic nitrogen fertilisers.
Both grains projects are a co-investment between the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) and the collaboration - including its seven partners the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD), CSIRO, Grower Group Alliance - and WA universities - Curtin, Edith Cowan, Murdoch and The University of WA.
WA Agricultural Research Collaboration director Kelly Pearce said the new projects brought together funding partners and multidisciplinary collaborators for the advancement of agricultural research and development.
"It is wonderful to see these grains projects get off the ground and to mark another collaboration milestone since our first Northern Agriculture project was announced in May - the Cropping Enabled Cattle initiative," Dr Pearce said.
"The collaboration is committed to delivering impactful and enduring research outcomes that align with WA's agricultural priorities - these latest projects have exciting potential benefits for industry."
The Lupin Disease Resistance project brings together the crop genetics and plant pathology expertise of DPIRD, Curtin and Murdoch universities with the plant breeding experience of Australian Grain Technologies.
DPIRD Genetic Improvement portfolio manager Darshan Sharma said the project would help deliver future narrow-leafed lupin varieties with improved resistance to its major diseases - phomopsis, cucumber mosaic virus, anthracnose and sclerotinia.
"We will share the outputs from this exciting project with pre-breeders and breeders to ensure future varieties require less disease management, maintain yield stability and deliver better outcomes for WA growers and farming systems," Dr Sharma said.
The HALO project brings together the pasture legume breeding, agronomy and bio-economic modelling expertise of Murdoch University, DPIRD and CSIRO.
DPIRD and Murdoch University principal research scientist Ron Yates said incorporating legumes into crop rotations could reduce risk in the farming system by cutting fertiliser costs and allowing for better management of weeds, pests and diseases with positive results for the environment.
"Our research team has hit the ground running - gathering and evaluating harvestable annual legumes that are suitable to grow productively throughout the WA agro-ecological zones," Dr Yates said.
"The biggest challenge is finding those with the right hard-seed breakdown profile for dormant summer sowing establishment."
The collaboration will continue designing and developing projects that maximise the impact and reach of agricultural research, fund research gaps, attract more research dollars into WA, build capacity, and leverage our State's collective research talent.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.