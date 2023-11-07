Farm Weekly
Home/News

Armstrong Farmlands, Narrogin, receives WA govt RED grant

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
November 7 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agricultural Region MLC Shelly Payne visited Angus Armstrong and the Armstrong Farmlands last week to check in on how the property was recovering following last years fires, and to congratulate Mr Armstrong on the RED grant.
Agricultural Region MLC Shelly Payne visited Angus Armstrong and the Armstrong Farmlands last week to check in on how the property was recovering following last years fires, and to congratulate Mr Armstrong on the RED grant.

Seven years ago, Angus Armstrong fenced off and rehabilitated a bush corridor on his Narrogin farm, creating a walking and mountain bike riding trail overlooking his wheat and canola crops and sheep program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perri Polson

Perri Polson

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.