Australian grain is competitive globally

By Nathan Cattle, Managing Director Clear Grain Exchange
November 9 2023 - 2:00pm
Advice to offer grain for sale and create demand for grain
If we use Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) wheat as a guide for broader Australian price moves, the January contract fell $10/tonne from $395/t to $385/t over the past week.

