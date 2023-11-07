Farm Weekly
DPIRD calling for starling sightings to be reported

By Belinda Morrissy
Updated November 7 2023 - 6:04pm, first published 6:00pm
The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) is asking for all starling sightings to be reported, calling on residents of Hopetoun and Esperance to be especially observant.

