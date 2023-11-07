Farm Weekly
Australian Government needs to be better says WA sheep producers

By Brooke Littlewood
November 8 2023 - 10:00am
Watt a wake-up call for government
When the Australian Wool Reserve Price Scheme collapsed in 1991, industry was left to deal with a stockpile of more than four million with little value wool bales.

