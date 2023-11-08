Farm Weekly
Livestock Career Readiness Unit will run again in 2024

By Bree Swift
November 8 2023 - 11:00am
WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis visited students enrolled in Murdoch Universitys new Livestock Career Readiness Unit last month.
A new unit that has been successful in connecting students with networks and jobs in WA's livestock industry has the potential to become a permanent fixture at one of the State's major universities, with Murdoch confirming its plans to run the unit again in 2024.

