Farm Weekly
Home/News

South West Natural Resource Management study soil health

Belinda Morrissy
By Belinda Morrissy
November 9 2023 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Undie-standing soil health
Undie-standing soil health

South West Natural Resource Management (South West NRM) recently resorted to checking its undies to examine the quality of the local soil.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda Morrissy

Belinda Morrissy

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.