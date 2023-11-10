The unfortunate downward trend in cattle prices continued at the Nutrien Livestock store sale at Boyanup.
The feedlot industry was the greater strength when evaluating the buyers list, with several accumulating sizeable drafts.
Gordon Atwell, Welldon Beef, Williams, dominated the clerking sheets.
Rodney Galati, Brunswick, was another to purchase numbers, along with Graham Brown, Caris Park Grazing, AuctionsPlus, and Richard Pollock, Nutrien Livestock, Waroona, also putting numbers together.
Beef steers topped at $1213 and 300c/kg, a drop of $120 and 26c/kg compared to last month's sale.
Beef heifers were even harder to attract interest on, reaching $799 and 204c/kg, down $339 and 56c/kg.
A small number of beef cross steers sold to $1083 and 192c/kg, which was back by $47 and 18c/kg.
Friesian steers dropped $235 to reach $897 to be lower by only 8c/kg, indicating lower weights when comparing.
Dairy poddies have been a hard slog for auctioneers for a few weeks and these topped at $303 and 138c/kg, which was back by $17 and 10c/kg.
Just two pens of cows and calves were offered, with quality widely different compared with the top line at the previous sale to compare, with these reaching $1180 paid for light conditioned cows with calves with some age at foot.
The top beef price of $1213 was paid by a South West feedlot operating on AuctionsPlus, with the nine Angus weighing 456kg selling at 266c/kg for M & L Zacher, trading as Ewebutee.
Another three pens of Ewebutee steers all went to an AuctionsPlus buyer paying to $989.
Mr Galati started the day with a pen of seven Ewebutte steers weighing 447kg that cost $1001 at 224c/kg.
Harvey Beef Farm also took a pen of these, paying $1024 at 222c/kg for steers averaging 461kg.
The Darke Family Trust sold two pens of black steers to Mr Brown, returning $1131 and $1068 when knocked down for 284c/kg and 280c/kg respectively.
Welldon Beef, Williams, upped the tempo, taking all four pens of Norsca Holdings' Angus steers, bidding to a top of 298c/kg (three times) to outlay a top of $1003 for steers weighing 336kg.
Mr Atwell continued by taking the first four pens of steers from G Tassos & Co, with a pen of 10 weighing 340kg topping at $1040 and 298c/kg.
Caris Park briefly interrupted the flow to Welldon Beef, paying $858 for 11 G Tassos calves weighing 295kg.
Three pens from K & M Taylor, Capel, all went to Welldon Beef, costing $1116, $1022 and $917 for up to 290c/kg.
Nine steers weighing 416kg from MJ & CS Scott, Elgin, also headed to Williams when they sold for $1100 and 288c/kg.
Later, a pen of the Scott steers topped the beef steers at 300c/kg when the 10 366kg calves sold to C & H Farms for $1098.
Two steers from Marrivale Downs were up with the best when Caris Park bid to 278c/kg to pay $1118 for 402kg cattle.
Mr Pollock put together several pens for his lotfeeder client, taking the three pens from Casad Pty Ltd to $585.
A run of Lanstal Pty Ltd, Pinjarra, steers saw eight of the nine pens snapped up by Mr Galati for a southern client, with the lightweight steers topping at $701 for 233kg calves at 300c/kg.
Shortly after, Mr Galati snapped up the top-priced beef heifers for $799 and 204c/kg, buying for Central Stockcare.
The next highest price went to eight heifers averaging 373kg from K & M Taylor, bought by The Meat Machine for $732 at 196c/kg.
Nutrien Livestock, Boyanup/Capel agent Chris Waddingham handed the auctioneer baton to Nutrien Livestock, Manjimup representative Austin Gerhardy to sell while he bought several pens of heifers for his local client.
A pen of 10 from MJ & CS Scott were the dearest when the 338kg females sold at 200c/kg to cost $677.
Another line of Scott heifers joined these later at 200c/kg and $636.
Nutrien Livestock, Bridgetown agent Ben Cooper was the dominant buyer of Lanstal heifers, taking six to a top of $401 for six weighing 250kg.
Elders, Capel representative Rob Gibbings paid the top beef cross steer price of $1083 for two weighing 652kg from Murrame Pastoral, Boyanup.
The top cents per kilogram price of 192c/kg was paid by Nutrien Livestock, Boyup Brook agent Jamie Abbs for 11 weighing 407kg from KJ & SM Gardiner.
The first pen of Friesian steers topped the dairy steers when the eight steers weighing 650kg from SF & J Logrande, Harvey, were bought for Avon Valley Farm at $897 and 138c/kg.
The next highest was $872 for three steers weighing 545kg sold by Mine Employees Social Club when bought by Nutrien Livestock, Manjimup representative Brett Chatley.
The top cents per kilogram price of 164c/kg was among the lines bought by Mr Abbs, paid for five C & R Angi steers weighing 512kg that cost $839.
Another seven Angi steers joined those to Boyup Brook when Mr Abbs bid to 142c/kg for the seven weighing 566kg to cost $804.
The top pen of dairy poddies from NL & E Haddon, Yoongarillup, topped at $303 when the 233kg calves went to PG & SM Manning.
Mr Manning then paid the top of 138c/kg for the next line of Haddon calves with these making $302.
Just two lines of cows and calves were offered with a line of 10 from Chesterhill Nominees bought through AuctionsPlus for $1180.
Another line consisting of three of indeterminate age made $850, going to the same buyer.
Nutrien Livestock auctioneer and Manjimup representative Austin Gerhardy said the company yarded 1244 cattle for the first of their November store sale fixtures.
"The yarding was dominated by unweaned new season calves and steer calves consistently sold from 270-300c/kg," Mr Gerhardy said.
"Buying support came from lotfeeders and several restockers, who were chasing weight for their replacement steers.
"Less than 300kg new season calves of both sex met limited competition and heifers witnessed selective buying with light and plain cattle very difficult to sell.
"Friesian steers continued to ease in value, with younger steers attracting less competition than older steers."
