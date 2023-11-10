Farm Weekly
Beef steers sell to $1213 high at Boyanup

By Rob Francis
November 10 2023 - 2:00pm
Nutrien Livestock, Manjimup representative and sale auctioneer Austin Gerhardy (left), Nutrien Livestock, Bunbury administration manager Kate Demarti and Nutrien Livestock State manager Leon Giglia on the rails before the sale.
The unfortunate downward trend in cattle prices continued at the Nutrien Livestock store sale at Boyanup.

