Seeding problem solved for Pingaring farmers

November 10 2023 - 8:30pm
The Varone familys Morris 9555 air cart and Quantum air drill has improved crop establishment on their deep light soils at Pingaring, while having the same brand air cart and bar also has allowed everything to work in harmony.
Achieving accurate seed placement and an ideal seedbed in deep light soils has been a challenge for south-eastern Wheatbelt grower Joe Varone.

