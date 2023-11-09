There are currently no total fire bans in place today.
Shire of Esperance/Shire of Dundas: Those in the area near Dundas Nature Reserve approximately 60 kilometres south west of the Balladonia Roadhouse on Eyre Highway in parts of Balladonia, Buraminya and Fraser Range in the Shire of Esperance and Shire of Dundas.
Shire of Northam: Those in the area bounded by Mitchell Avenue, Great Eastern Highway, Gratte Street, and Purkiss Drive in Northam.
Shire of Serpentine-Jarrahdale: Those in the area bound by Firns Road to the west, Falls Road and Sheoak Road to the north, the area south of the Serpentine Reservoir and east to Albany Highway, including Mount Cooke in parts of Keysbrook, Jarrahdale and Serpentine in the Shire of Serpentine-Jarradale.
Last updated: 10:44am (9-11-23)
