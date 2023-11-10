Farm Weekly
Western Powers works re-commence in Pingelly and Cuballing on November 20

Belinda Morrissy
Belinda Morrissy
November 11 2023 - 10:00am
Power back in the Wheatbelt before Christmas
The second stage of a $3 million package of Western Power works in the shires of Pingelly and Cuballing will commence on November 20 and be completed in early December.

