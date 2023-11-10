Power back in the Wheatbelt before Christmas

The second stage of a $3 million package of Western Power works in the shires of Pingelly and Cuballing will commence on November 20 and be completed in early December.
Western Power executive manager of asset operations Zane Christmas said the works were aimed at upgrading network assets to maintain a high level of network safety and reliability while improving resilience to major weather events, and includes replacing 230 poles and 27 kilometres of overhead lines, along with other maintenance activities.
"We're committed to improving reliability of power for regional communities like those in Pingelly and Cuballing, and that's reflected in this substantial investment in infrastructure," he said.
"We've worked with the community and stakeholders, including the shires of Cuballing and Pingelly, prior to commencing this work".
Western Power advises residents in Pingelly, Brookton, Popanyinning, Yornaning, Cuballing and surrounds to expect a number of outages, including some full day outages, when local lines are being worked on.
To support those affected a temporary large-scale generator will be operational in the area.
Residents and businesses impacted will receive notification a minimum of three business days prior.
"We understand planned works can cause some short-term inconvenience, but we expect these upgrades to bring long-term improvements to power supply to the town," Mr Christmas said.
"Our crews always work as safely and efficiently as possible to minimise any interruptions".
Stage one was completed earlier this year in April.
