Farm Weekly
Home/News

Ord Valley Muster, Kununurra, is back for May 2024

Updated November 11 2023 - 11:38am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Muster is back for next year
The Muster is back for next year

The popular Ord Valley Muster will continue mustering in visitors after being awarded continued funding for the next three years until 2026.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.