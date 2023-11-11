The Muster is back for next year

The popular Ord Valley Muster will continue mustering in visitors after being awarded continued funding for the next three years until 2026.
Tickets to the iconic Kimberley festival, held annually in Kununurra, are on sale for the May 2024 event.
Attendees will be treated to live performances from The Screaming Jets, Rogue Traders, Sarah McLeod, and Bob Evans at the Nexus Airlines Kimberley Moon Experience.
The event also features traditional dance, performance and art from Waringarri Aboriginal Arts, storytelling led by local Miriwoong Elder David Newry, comedy shows, local cruises, art shows, and unique dining experiences.
The Ord Valley Muster returned in 2023 for the first time since 2021 with the nine-day event attracting over 4000 out of region visitors and boosting the local visitor economy.
The previous Ord Valley Muster injected around $6 million into the local economy, with more than 11,000 people attending the Kununurra-based event to join the fun and explore the stunning East Kimberley region.
"The Ord Valley Muster is an iconic East Kimberley event, and our Government is proud to be able to lock in funding for the next three years," said WA Tourism Minister Rita Saffioti.
"These events are an incredibly important tool to drive more visitors to explore our regional areas, and provide an important boost for local tourism, hospitality and accommodation businesses through increased visitor spend.
"I encourage everyone to add the Ord Valley Muster to their bucket list, as a unique experience that celebrates Western Australian culture and is set against the beautiful East Kimberley landscape."
The Ord Valley Muster has been supported by the WA Government since 2012.
For more information and to purchase tickets ordvalleymuster.com.au
