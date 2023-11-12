Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

DPIRD gears up for skeleton weed program in WA

November 12 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development biosecurity officers Tequita Macdonald (left) and Kelly Manning, with skeleton weed plants.
Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development biosecurity officers Tequita Macdonald (left) and Kelly Manning, with skeleton weed plants.

The 2023 summer search campaign for the plant pest skeleton weed is set to kick off across Western Australia's grain growing region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.