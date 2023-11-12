Farm Weekly
Monday, November 13, 2023
Home/News

WA sheep producers say Australian Government is out of touch

By Tamara Hooper
Updated November 13 2023 - 10:28am, first published 10:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Growers say why govt is out of touch
Growers say why govt is out of touch

WA sheep producers claim Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt's speech at the Australian Meat Industry Council's Meat Processing and Export conference on Queensland's Gold Coast last week shows his government is out of touch with reality.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.