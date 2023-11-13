Guide to navigate a dry season

The State government is supporting sheep producers facing difficult seasonal conditions by commissioning an in-depth economic analysis with practical solutions to help refine business strategies.
The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development's (DPIRD's) 'Sheep management in 2023-24' report has been prepared by economist John Young.
The report can be accessed for free via DPIRD's Season 2023 webpages, alongside a host of supporting resources.
The report has critical guidance for sheep producers on how to navigate the months ahead, in light of dry seasonal and challenging industry conditions.
Sheep farmers are encouraged to monitor and assess their flock plans regularly, and to consult the report to help in the decision making process.
DPIRD's Season 2023 webpages also provide tools to assist with decision making - from feed budgeting and nutrition, to grazing options as well as land resource management.
The webpages also have links to a range of support services, including the Rural Support Directory.
"The report offers free in-depth and up to date information, which business owners can use to develop constructive plans for their own operations," said WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis.
"It's so important as well that producers look after their mental health and I would urge anyone struggling to use the free financial and counselling services available".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.