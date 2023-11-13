Farm Weekly
Monday, November 13, 2023
Home/News

Perth real estate record sales speed

Belinda Morrissy
By Belinda Morrissy
November 13 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Be prepared for Perth housing market
Be prepared for Perth housing market

Houses in Perth sold in a median of eight days in October, which is a new record and nearly twice as fast as the 15 days recorded in October 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda Morrissy

Belinda Morrissy

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.