Tuesday, November 14, 2023
CBH Group says more than 5mt are in the bin

Updated November 14 2023 - 10:43am
Tonnages are accurate as of Monday, November 13. Estimated total tonnages for each zone (indicated at the top of the silos) are from the Grains Industry of Western Australias October crop report.
Total receivals for this year's harvest have now reached more than five million tonnes, with four out of five zones passing the one million tonne milestone for total receivals last week.The Esperance, Geraldton, Kwinana South and Kwinana North zones have all received more than one million tonnes in total receivals for the year, with the Albany zone set to pass that mark this week.

