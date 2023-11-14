Farm Weekly
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Home/Cropping

GRDC says mice risk can be reduced by clean harvesting

November 14 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CSIRO researcher Steve Henry says reducing harvest losses not only boosts your bottom line but also increases future baiting effectiveness. Photo: CSIRO.
CSIRO researcher Steve Henry says reducing harvest losses not only boosts your bottom line but also increases future baiting effectiveness. Photo: CSIRO.

Despite low mouse activity reported around Australia, graingrowers have been reminded to remain vigilant and harvest cleanly to enhance future baiting effectiveness and increase onfarm profitability.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.