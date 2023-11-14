Growers are encouraged to harvest cleanly to enhance future baiting effectiveness and boost their bottom line.

Mouse numbers are patchy overall, with most areas currently reporting low or nil mouse activity.

Baiting with products containing 50 grams per kilogram zinc phosphide (ZnP50) appears to be highly effective - when bait was applied in late winter there are now low numbers of mice reported.

Growers need to remain vigilant despite low activity reported around Australia, with big harvests expected in some areas.