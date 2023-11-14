Rainfall that would have been welcomed weeks ago to finish off the season has only come too late, pausing harvests, is the sentiment from farmers on social media.
The rain came in small numbers on November 12, a filled up gauges further on November 13.
Past 24 hours:
For many towns, it was the most amount of rainfall recorded in months.
Wongan Hills recorded 24 milimetres of rainfall on November 13, with another 6.8 the day before.
The rainfall totals have also been scattered, as Hyden recorded 11m in the past 24 hours, however Holt Rock, which is 65 kilometres south east, recorded 42mm in the past 24 hours.
Other rainfall totals (Nov 12-13):
A spokesperson from the Bureau of Meteorology said as a storm develops in the Esperance region, a few smaller storms could develop this afternoon over the Mid West, Wheatbelt and Great Southern regions also.
The spokesperson said it wasn't unusual to record rainfall at this time of year.
"Summer afternoon storms used to be very common, however in recent years we haven't seen as many as there used to be, and this is due to climate drivers influencing regular weather patterns," the spokesperson said.
