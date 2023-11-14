WHAT is November most known for - the heat, harvesting, horse racing... or (facial) hair?
If you said facial hair you could be familiar with Movember, with the annual global awareness and fundraising event in full swing in Australia, including the paddocks of WA.
For more than 20 years, Movember has inspired participation in growing a moustache or 'mo' and has raised $1.5 billion for men's health, with organisers believing the 'mo' is a symbol for better men's health - drawing attention and starting important conversations.
All money raised during Movember is used to promote happier, healthier and longer lives for men by investing in the critical areas of mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.
Cascade farmer John Carmody has joined the movement this year.
Mr Carmody said he and his peers had talked about taking part in Movember every year purely as an excuse not to shave, but this year is the first time they are seeing it through.
Joining him on the Tom's Brook Farm team is cousin George Carmody and employee Henry Johnston.
Using his popular YouTube channel as a platform to promote their fundraising efforts, Mr Carmody put the call out for his followers to support them by making a small donation.
"On the (YouTube) channel I am asking everyone to donate $2," Mr Carmody said.
"I started out with that $2000 goal but it was smashed in the first two days, so I upped it to $10,000.
"People have been very generous with their donations."
As we post this story live online today, the team's tally was $6935.
Mr Carmody provides daily updates on his farm's harvest as well as the progress of his 'mo' growth on his videos.
A family history of prostate cancer is the main driver for his participation in Movember, as well as raising awareness of men's health in general.
"Prostate cancer is something that affects my family, so it is an issue that hits very close to home, and if I can raise money it's a win.
"We're raising funds and awareness for all the dads, brothers, sons and mates in our lives".
With two weeks still remaining, the team hopes to reach the $10,000 total but understand harvest is a busy time for everyone.
"Harvest for us this year is going very well, it's our driest year on record, but we got the rain at the right times so we are sitting above average on yields at the moment, I'm very pleased with the result," he said.
"The Movember donations have been an overwhelming response."
When asked if there is a chance the 'mo' will become permanent, Mr Carmody laughed the idea off.
"No I will not keep it," he said
"By the end of the month it will be the longest I have grown a mo, it will get shaved off early - my wife really isn't a fan."
More information: Go to https://movember.com/t/tom-s-brook-farm?mc=1
