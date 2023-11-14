Farm Weekly
Kulin Shire seeks Tier 3 rail answers from WA Government

By Brooke Littlewood
November 15 2023 - 10:00am
Is Tier 3 derailed?
There are concerns that a study, which looked into rebuilding the Wheatbelt's mothballed Narrogin-Kulin-Wickepin rail lines, may have been flawed to start with.

