Is Tier 3 derailed?

There are concerns that a study, which looked into rebuilding the Wheatbelt's mothballed Narrogin-Kulin-Wickepin rail lines, may have been flawed to start with.
In May, WA Transport Minister Rita Saffioti announced the Tier 3 recommissioning study would be conducted by Agonis Group and Jacobs Australia.
The study aimed to assess how to best use $72 million funding - allocated towards recommissioning the Tier 3 rail lines under the Agricultural Supply Chain Improvement (ASCI) program last year - for the benefit of all potential freight users and the southern Wheatbelt region.
It was due to be finalised in September, however no update has been provided since.
Now Kulin Shire president Grant Robins is calling on State government to release the study report.
He said government had gone silent, with the last meeting being held between Jacobs Australia and stakeholders more than three months ago.
"I realise it is going to be a drawn-out process, but we need to release the report so people can actually comment on it," Mr Robins said.
"We need to get to some point where we know where the government is at with the study and railway line.
"$72m was allocated for that line and it would be a shame to hand that money back if it is not going to be used, particularly given it is from the Federal government."
Mr Robins' biggest concern was the study may have been flawed from the beginning, as it looked at rail as a "standalone freight business".
He said if this were the case, the study would not be viable, as it needed to look at the alternative if rail was not recommissioned.
That is for example, how much it would cost to continue transporting grain on roads, which had rapidly deteriorated over the past few years.
"As far as I'm aware the study only looked at the feasibility of the railway line itself, not what would happen if it was not reopened," Mr Robins said.
"If the line is considered not viable, the study also should have considered the current condition of WA's road network.
"While putting a million tonnes of grain on a railway line may come with a $100m price tag, it could cost $300m over 30 years to truck it across 300km of road.
"People aren't going to stop growing grain because there is no railway line there, it is going to be shifted regardless."
Mr Robins, who is also the owner and operator of Kulin Transport, said pressure needed to be taken off WA roads by moving freight by rail again.
He said Main Roads had dropped the lifespan of a road network back to 30 years from 50 years, with most roads requiring significant investment after 15 years.
"It has reached a point now where transporters are looking at what they are buying, as far as trucking equipment that is being put on the road.
"They have to think about the safety of not only their drivers, but also friends, family and other road users.
"The condition of our roads has become a safety issue, which will only grow to become worse as they continue deteriorating."
Mr Robins said someone "needed to bite the bullet" and put together a long-term plan to fix the road and rail networks.
He said there were plenty of carriers including himself, who were fully supportive of recommissioning the line, and realised the industry needed rail.
"The roads can't handle us doing what we are doing," Mr Robins said.
"Even though reopening the line could affect our business, it is not good for us to rely solely on roads for freight.
"We need to make country roads safer for the people driving on them."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.