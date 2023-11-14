Farm Weekly
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Home/News

Firearms Bill Consultation Papers not extended despite petition

By Bree Swift
Updated November 14 2023 - 9:07pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Petition seeks extension to firearm talks
Petition seeks extension to firearm talks

The consultative period for WA's proposed firearms act reforms closed on Tuesday this week, despite more than 11,700 signatures on a petition calling on the State government for an extension.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.