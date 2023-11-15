Large hailstones sized between 2-5 centimetres dropped over the Wheatbelt and Great Southern areas last night, in a path that affected Corrigin, to Hyden and through to Esperance.
Many took to social media with photos, and likened the hail to snow, with many yet to calculate the damage sustained to crops.
While some farmers were on the outskirts of the storm's path, others were not so lucky.
Rainfall totals (November 14):
Corrigin: 1.2mm
Corrigin East: 7.4mm
Kondinin: 7.4mm
Kulin: 2.8mm
Cascade: 15.6mm
Salmon Gums: 8.2mm
Grass Patch: 9.8mm
Scaddan: 6mm
