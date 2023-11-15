Farm Weekly
Home/News

Hailstones hit Wheatbelt, Great Southern regions

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
November 15 2023 - 1:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Large hailstones thrashed Corrigin. Picture by Kellie Bell.
Large hailstones thrashed Corrigin. Picture by Kellie Bell.

Large hailstones sized between 2-5 centimetres dropped over the Wheatbelt and Great Southern areas last night, in a path that affected Corrigin, to Hyden and through to Esperance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perri Polson

Perri Polson

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.