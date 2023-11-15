Farm Weekly
Venturon White Suffolk ram tops $2000 at Boyup Brook

By Jodie Rintoul
Updated November 15 2023 - 7:05pm, first published 6:00pm
Prices hit a high of $2000 in the Venturon Charollais and White Suffolk on-property ram sale at Boyup Brook on Monday for this White Suffolk ram when it was knocked down to the Corker family, Corker Pastoral Co, Boyup Brook. With the ram were Elders stud stock prime lamb specialist Michael ONeill (left), buyer Perry Corker and Venturon Livestock co-principal Harris Thompson.
A quality line-up of Charollais and White Suffolk rams ready to work were appreciated by old and new buyers when they went under the hammer in the Venturon Livestock on-property ram sale at Boyup Brook on Monday.

