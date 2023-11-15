Farm Weekly
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Liberal's Steve Martin worried about regional WA infrastructure projects

By Brooke Littlewood
November 16 2023 - 10:00am
Liberal MPs say the State government had been messing around and now the Federal government was desperately looking to make cuts to road and rail funding
Road and rail projects across the country are at risk of being axed or delayed, after a review of the Federal government's $120 billion pipeline uncovered $33b of budget blowouts.

Local News

