Road and rail projects across the country are at risk of being axed or delayed, after a review of the Federal government's $120 billion pipeline uncovered $33b of budget blowouts.
Federal Infrastructure Minister Catherine King said the 90-day Infrastructure Investment Program (IIP) review, commissioned in May, looked at about 250 projects overall and had made recommendations in cancelling some.
While Ms King did not reveal which projects or how many were on the chopping block, she said an announcement would be made soon.
"The review has made recommendations around making sure we have planning money and we slow the process down, so we know what the costs are before we commit to construction," Ms King said.
"We are in negotiations with the States and Territories at the moment over that review.
"Discussions are ongoing and we will have more to say shortly."
Ms King said the review showed the $120b pipeline jumped from 150 to 800 projects, some of which would be difficult to build "because there wasn't enough money".
She said cutting infrastructure spending would also help to address rising inflation costs.
Liberal WA MP for the Agricultural Region Steve Martin said the Albanese government should have already spent the first round of Agricultural Supply Chain Improvement (ASCI) funding.
He said the State government had been "messing around" and now the Federal government was "desperately looking to make cuts to road and rail funding".
"It would be a wasted opportunity to improve returns to growers if this productivity improvement is not delivered," Mr Martin said.
"Did Minister Catherine King even bother to travel to the Wheatbelt or did she assess the benefits of regional infrastructure from Dumas House in West Perth?"
Mr Martin joined Liberal Party Federal MP for O'Connor Rick Wilson and South Australian Liberal Barker MP Tony Pasin in visiting local producers and stakeholders in Narrogin and Brookton last week.
Mr Wilson said he was "very concerned" about the Labor Party's review, which put key projects in regional WA under threat.
"That's why I invited Mr Pasin to my electorate of O'Connor, to hear from local producers and stakeholders directly and put some pressure on the Albanese Government to provide certainty and fund these initiatives," Mr Wilson said.
"Of particular concern is whether the $72 million commitment for the Tier 3 rail network committed to by the last Liberal government will be honoured by Labor.
"The government is causing a lot of confusion and anxiety with their review and even ongoing projects are in doubt."
Mr Wilson said the Wheatbelt Secondary Freight Network was halfway through its spend, yet it was not known if the rest of the money would be coming to see it through.
He said ASCI upgrades at towns like Brookton, Broomehill and Cranbrook, had been critical to improving the efficiency of the supply chain.
"The Albanese government needs to stop playing games, and stump up."
Mr Pasin said the former government "set a trajectory of increased investment into road infrastructure, building what was needed for the safe and productive movement of goods and to ensure people get home to their loved ones".
He said not only had the Labor government disrupted this trajectory, but it had put the productivity of the road network on pause while the road toll rose and freight operators struggled with increased input costs.
"Labor's infrastructure review is one we didn't need and in truth, one we can't afford," Mr Pasin said.
"What I've heard (during my visit to WA) is that the uncertainty around key infrastructure projects in the State is impacting business confidence.
"The Labor government has wasted 18 months, failing to deliver the economy-growing, productivity enhancing infrastructure that the Wheatbelt needs.
"To add salt to the wound, Minister King visits WA and refuses to give answers on projects that are subject to her '90 day' review which is fast approaching 200 days."
WA Transport Minister Rita Saffioti is confident WA's infrastructure pipeline was not at risk.
She said over the past two budgets the State government had worked collaboratively with its Federal counterparts to smooth its infrastructure pipeline and ensure delivery remained sustainable and achievable.
The minister said the reality was significant moderation in key construction prices indexes had already being seen.
"WA is the fastest growing State in the country - and with an incredibly strong economy, we need to continue investing in infrastructure that will support our population growth and create jobs.
"We've always taken pride in working with industry to provide certainty about our infrastructure pipeline - and certainty to workers about their jobs."
Ms Saffioti said many of the projects being delivered in WA would help to unlock more private sector investment.
She said this meant more company tax and royalty revenue for the Federal government.
"The WA Government will continue to work collaboratively with the Federal government on their review, but we must ensure we maintain a strong infrastructure pipeline in the years ahead."
