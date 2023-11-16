Farm Weekly
CASE IH balers work by Willyung Farms, Albany

November 16 2023 - 2:00pm
The Lyon family has been using Case IH balers for 25 years on its mixed farming business near Albany.
Running a highly diverse enterprise keeps contracting business Willyung Farms' owners Sandy and Narelle Lyon busy all year dealing with minimal downtime between jobs.

